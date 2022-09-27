Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Futures Higher, Supported by Crude, Veg Oils

09/27/2022 | 10:12am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was higher to start Tuesday, supported by rising crude and vegetable oil prices.

Conditions across the Prairies were forecast to be sunny and dry Tuesday, with high temperatures in most of Alberta approaching the 30-degree Celsius mark. In Saskatchewan, temperatures will hit the mid-20s, while in Manitoba, they will stay below 20 degrees.

Crude oil prices were slightly higher as the United States dollar weakened, despite concerns over weakening demand and the potential for a global recession.

Chicago soyoil was higher to start the day, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

The Canadian dollar stayed relatively unchanged, remaining below 73 U.S. cents.

About 5,200 canola contracts were traded as of 8:47 CDT.


Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:47 CDT: 

Canola      Nov   832.50  up 6.50 
            Jan   840.70  up 5.60 
            Mar   847.00  up 5.40 
            May   848.50  up 4.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1011ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.17% 0.88551 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.03% 1.47568 Delayed Quote.-14.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.17% 105.546 Delayed Quote.16.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.44% 0.72136 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CRUDE PALM OIL -1.32% 821 End-of-day quote.-24.72%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.05% 1.31798 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.08% 86.7 Delayed Quote.11.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.13% 0.77554 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.87% 431.9301 Real-time Quote.4.69%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.15% 1.37146 Delayed Quote.7.48%
WTI 2.99% 79.063 Delayed Quote.1.76%
