ICE Canola Futures Higher as Most Oils Lower

12/29/2022 | 10:11am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was higher at the start of trade Thursday, despite weakness in most comparable oils.

Crude oil was in decline due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections in China after the country eased its restrictions. A weaker U.S. dollar, the European Union and G7's price cap on Russian oil and the re-opening of U.S. oil refineries after being shut down due to weather also affected prices.

Chicago soyoil was up, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close.

About 5,430 canola contracts were traded as of 9:40 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 9:40 a.m. ET: 

          Price    Change 
   Jan    867.00   up 8.00 
   Mar    876.50   up 12.50 
   May    873.90   up 12.40 
   Jul    870.00   up 10.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1010ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.14% 0.91657 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRENT OIL -1.16% 82.68 Delayed Quote.9.30%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.23% 1.63257 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.40% 98.155 Delayed Quote.8.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.00% 0.68208 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.73756 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.04% 1.44489 Delayed Quote.0.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.14% 0.86073 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. -0.48% 1.25 End-of-day quote.39.82%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.98% 425.737 Real-time Quote.5.96%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.31% 1.35535 Delayed Quote.7.04%
WTI -1.09% 77.655 Delayed Quote.5.88%
