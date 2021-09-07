Log in
ICE Canola Futures Holding On to Small Gains at Midday

09/07/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was holding to small gains at midday Tuesday in thin and choppy activity.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar provided some underlying support, with the declining currency helping crush margins show some improvement.

Production issues across Western Canada remained supportive as well, with advancing harvest operations confirming disappointing yields in many areas.

However, the poor crop has been factored into the market for some time, with canola looking overpriced compared to other oilseeds. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil futures were weaker at midday, tempering the upside in canola.

About 8,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:52 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:52 EDT: 

 
                          Price      Change 
Canola            Nov     886.90    up  0.70 
                  Jan     870.30    up  1.40 
                  Mar     850.30    up  1.20 
                  May     829.80    up  0.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 1237ET

