ICE Canola Futures Lifted by Chicago Soyoil

01/06/2023 | 12:29pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE futures canola contracts were stronger at midday Friday, taking back Thursday's losses as gains in Chicago soyoil provided support. Chart-based positioning to end the week contributed to the activity.

European rapeseed futures were also posting small gains in the most active months, although Malaysian palm oil moved lower overnight.

Strength in the Canadian dollar tempered the upside in canola, with the currency back above 74 U.S. cents.

Canola exports and the domestic crush are both running ahead of the year-ago pace, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission data.

About 17,500 canola contracts traded as of 11:32 a.m. ET. 

 
 Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:32 a.m. ET: 
 
Canola       Price   Change 
      Mar   870.20  up 4.90 
      May   866.80  up 4.20 
      Jul   867.10  up 5.10 
      Nov   836.00  up 4.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.80% 0.92308 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
BRENT OIL 0.30% 79.07 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.55% 1.62398 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.02% 98.27 Delayed Quote.1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.01% 0.69018 Delayed Quote.1.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.87% 0.74338 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.22% 1.43025 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.94% 0.85191 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.86% 1.34501 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
WTI 0.50% 74.462 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
