ICE Canola Futures Lower, Reversing Wednesday's Gains

10/27/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at midday Thursday, taking back Wednesday's gains as the futures continued to hold within a sideways trading range.

The largest losses were in the nearby November contract, with thin volumes exaggerating moves in the front month as traders clean up positions ahead of the contract's expiry.

Losses in Chicago soyoil and a firmer tone in the Canadian dollar contributed to the selling pressure in canola. However, Malaysian palm oil held reasonably steady and European rapeseed futures were higher on the day.

Canola crush margins tightened slightly Wednesday but remain wide overall, which should be encouraging end user demand on any dips in the market.

About 12,250 canola contracts traded as of 11:47 a.m. EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:47 a.m. EDT: 

 
Canola     Nov  894.00  dn 42.30 
           Jan  870.30  dn 6.00 
           Mar  875.70  dn 4.60 
           May  880.40  dn 4.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1213ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.41% 0.87631 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.61% 1.56702 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 107.881 Delayed Quote.19.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.73% 0.73187 Delayed Quote.1.23%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -1.24% 1.35049 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 95.07 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.08% 0.79064 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.17% 1.35303 Delayed Quote.7.79%
WTI 1.59% 89.517 Delayed Quote.17.00%
HOT NEWS