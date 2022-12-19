Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Lower; Volatility, Rangebound Prices Expected

12/19/2022 | 10:07am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures were lower on Monday morning, while comparable oils were mixed.

There were declines in Chicago soybeans and soymeal, as well as European rapeseed. Increases in Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil tempered further losses. Upticks in global crude oil prices lent support to vegetable oils.

Going into the holidays, trading volumes are expected become lighter as the week progresses. That could lead to volatility.

However, prices are likely to remain rangebound.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada issued its supply and demand estimates on Friday. Based on Statistics Canada's reduction in canola production for 2022/23, AAFC cut exports by 7.5% at 8.6 million tons and domestic usage by 5.1% at 9.75 million tons. Canola ending stocks were increased from 500,000 tons to 800,000.

The Canadian dollar was higher on Monday morning, with the loonie at 73.33 U.S. cents compared with Friday's close of 73.06.

About 5,450 contracts had traded as of 9:35 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:35 a.m. ET: 

   Canola     Price     Change 
      Jan     853.40    dn 9.90 
      Mar     847.30    dn 9.70 
      May     843.50    dn 8.70 
      Jul     839.00    dn 7.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1006ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.28% 0.91792 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
BRENT OIL 1.00% 80.48 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.07% 1.66315 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.24% 100.001 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.07% 0.68207 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.7317 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.00% 1.44881 Delayed Quote.0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.20% 0.87039 Delayed Quote.1.14%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.73% 415.1593 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.08% 582.6296 Real-time Quote.10.79%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.69% 463 End-of-day quote.12.46%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.22% 1.3658 Delayed Quote.8.45%
WTI 1.90% 75.922 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
