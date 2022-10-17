Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Make Gains

10/17/2022 | 10:09am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger to start the week, receiving support from higher crude oil prices.

Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures were forecast for much of Alberta on Monday with highs hitting 20 degrees Celsius and above. Saskatchewan and Manitoba will also see the sun with the mercury hitting double-digits for the former but just above freezing for the latter.

Crude oil prices were higher on Monday morning, despite Chinese President Xi Jinping saying earlier today that the country will continue its zero-Covid strategy, which has slowed down its economy.

Chicago soyoil was also stronger to start the day, as well as Malaysian palm oil. Meanwhile, European rapeseed was lower.

The Canadian dollar has rebounded, already moving half a United States cent higher than Friday's close.

About 4,900 canola contracts were traded as of 8:41 CDT.


Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:41 CDT: 

Canola      Nov   865.20  up 2.90 
            Jan   871.70  up 2.60 
            Mar   877.20  up 2.10 
            May   880.10  up 3.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1008ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.86286 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.18% 1.56014 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.00% 108.344 Delayed Quote.17.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.36% 0.72616 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.43% 1.34375 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.36% 92.45 Delayed Quote.17.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.16% 0.77336 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.74% 467.2803 Real-time Quote.12.55%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.93% 1.37274 Delayed Quote.9.86%
WTI 0.24% 86.337 Delayed Quote.14.36%
HOT NEWS