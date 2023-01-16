ICE Canola Futures Mixed in Thin Trade

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed Monday morning, with losses in the front months and gains in the more deferred new crop positions.

Activity was thin and choppy, as markets in the U.S. were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower overnight, accounting for some spillover selling pressure in the Canadian oilseed.

The Canadian dollar was steady in early activity, providing little direction.

About 3,100 canola contracts had traded as of 8:44 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 8:44 EST:

Canola Mar 838.50 dn 1.50 May 838.40 dn 1.30 Jul 839.80 dn 1.50 Nov 821.80 up 2.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

