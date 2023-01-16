Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Mixed in Thin Trade

01/16/2023 | 10:10am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed Monday morning, with losses in the front months and gains in the more deferred new crop positions.

Activity was thin and choppy, as markets in the U.S. were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower overnight, accounting for some spillover selling pressure in the Canadian oilseed.

The Canadian dollar was steady in early activity, providing little direction.

About 3,100 canola contracts had traded as of 8:44 EST.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 8:44 EST: 

Canola      Mar   838.50  dn 1.50 
            May   838.40  dn 1.30 
            Jul   839.80  dn 1.50 
            Nov   821.80  up 2.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1009ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.20% 0.93258 Delayed Quote.1.22%
BRENT OIL -0.89% 84.4 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.63441 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.36% 95.892 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.04% 0.69136 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7464 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.03% 1.44951 Delayed Quote.0.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.03% 0.85547 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.03% 1.33901 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
WTI -0.54% 79.055 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
HOT NEWS