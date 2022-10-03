Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Near Unchanged to Start Week

10/03/2022 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was holding within a dollar of unchanged Monday morning as activity resumed following the long weekend.

The canola market was closed Friday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Chicago soy complex moved lower on Friday when the canola market was closed but was showing some firmness Monday, which provided some underlying support for the Canadian oilseed. Malaysian palm oil futures were also higher in overnight activity, although European rapeseed futures moved lower.

Ideas that canola production failed to live up to earlier projections, as the harvest wraps up and anecdotal yield reports come in, were somewhat supportive with farmer deliveries on the light side and end user demand thought to be rising.

About 9,000 canola contracts had traded as of 9:47 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:47 EDT: 

Canola      Nov   851.50  dn 0.50 
            Jan   859.80  dn 0.40 
            Mar   866.90  dn 0.30 
            May   868.50  dn 0.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1016ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.12% 813.25 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 89.14 Delayed Quote.9.50%
WTI 2.01% 83.898 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:40aDutch food company HAK to pause operations in January as energy costs bite
RE
10:39aU.S. Factory Sector Cooled Further in September as New Orders, Employment Contracted -- ISM
DJ
10:34aU.S. Supreme Court turns away dispute between Ukraine and Russian oil company
RE
10:26aCanadian dollar rallies one percent as oil prices jump
RE
10:19aStocks, oil surge as Q4 kicks off
RE
10:17aICE Canola Futures Near Unchanged to Start Week
DJ
10:17aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Grew Slightly in September as Orders, Output Rose -- S&P Global
DJ
10:14aChina likely to boost oil products exports into early 2023, support economy
RE
10:14aEU leaders to ask Commission for gas price cap proposal -draft statement
RE
10:08aBrazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
2Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

HOT NEWS