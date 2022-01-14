Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Old Crop Still Lower, Small Upticks for New

01/14/2022 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures continued lower at midday Friday, with heavy volumes.

The declines in the old crop positions were not as severe as Thursday, while the July and new crop contracts saw small gains.

There were ongoing losses in the Chicago soy complex, but it wasn't down as hard as on Thursday. Meanwhile support was coming from increases in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Gains in crude oil prices were also helping to prop up edible oil values.

A trader said the big move to get out of the nearby March canola contract has pretty much petered out. He also noted that canola crush margins improved significantly this week and that the spreads had narrowed a fair bit.

As the United States dollar regained lost strength, the Canadian dollar fell back. The loonie dropped to 79.71 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 80.10.

Approximately 22,900 canola contracts were traded as of 11:34 EST.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:34 EST: 

                   Price    Change 
Canola      Mar    978.90   dn 5.90 
            May    968.80   dn 2.50 
            Jul    941.80   up 0.60 
            Nov    798.00   up 2.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1204ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.52% 0.90588 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.03% 1.71475 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.46% 90.813 Delayed Quote.0.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.02% 0.728 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1197 End-of-day quote.6.56%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.09% 1.4318 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -1.89% 127.068 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.50% 85.36 Delayed Quote.8.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.46% 0.85397 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.05% 452.5922 Delayed Quote.8.52%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.30% 1.25483 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
WTI 1.55% 83.074 Delayed Quote.9.79%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:22pEmissions set to rise with global power demand - IEA
RE
12:09pAlberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says
RE
12:04pICE Canola Futures Old Crop Still Lower, Small Upticks for New
DJ
11:03aGold steadies as weak U.S. data offsets firmer dollar
RE
10:14aTSX rises on energy boost; eyes weekly gains
RE
10:10aICE Canola Continues Downtrend Friday Morning
DJ
09:46aCanadian dollar holds on to weekly gain as oil climbs
RE
09:07aGLOBAL LNG-Asian prices fall on lukewarm demand, ample inventories
RE
08:36aS.African unions get green light to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines
RE
08:13aU.s. wti crude oil futures turn negative, fall to $81.86/bbl
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese ..

HOT NEWS