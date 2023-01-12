Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Position Higher Ahead of USDA Reports

01/12/2023 | 12:02pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures were higher at midsession Thursday, in what a trader said was short covering ahead of a series of reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Among the 11 reports the USDA will publish Thursday are its supply and demand estimates, quarterly grains stocks, winter wheat plantings and crop production. The department will release most of its reports at noon ET.

In the meantime, canola was getting support from upticks in the Chicago soy complex and the front months of European rapeseed, while Malaysian palm oil was relatively steady. Global crude oil prices were on the rise, with spillover going into vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher Thursday, with the loonie at 74.60 U.S. cents, compared with Wednesday's close of 74.49.

About 24,650 canola contracts were traded as of 11:20 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:20 a.m. ET: 

   Canola     Price     Change 
 
      Mar     838.10    up 6.30 
      May     836.10    up 8.10 
      Jul     837.20    up 8.30 
      Nov     810.50    up 7.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1201ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.23% 0.93017 Delayed Quote.0.39%
BRENT OIL 1.54% 84.12 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.15% 1.63032 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.25% 96.96 Delayed Quote.1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.23% 0.69455 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.47% 0.74797 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.12% 1.4474 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.18% 0.85372 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.36% 432.1165 Real-time Quote.-6.81%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.48% 1.3367 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.09% 739 End-of-day quote.-7.70%
WTI 1.17% 78.555 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
