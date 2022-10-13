Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Pulled Down by Weaker Comparable Oils

10/13/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower on Thursday morning due to weakness in comparable oils.

That included pull backs in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Declines in global crude oil prices weighed on vegetable oils.

The Prairie weather forecast has Alberta dry and warm for this time of year, while moving eastward conditions change to wet and cold with some flurries in Manitoba.

Wednesday's world oilseed report from the United States Department of Agriculture pegged Canada's 2022/23 canola crop at 19.5 million metric tons. Statistics Canada's current estimate placed the harvest at nearly 19.1 million tons.

The Canadian dollar dropped below 72 U.S. cents on Thursday morning. A strengthening U.S. dollar sent the loonie tumbling to 71.67, compared to Wednesday's close of 72.45.

About 6,000 contracts had traded as of 9:36 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:36 EDT: 

                   Price   Change 
Canola      Nov   860.10  dn 4.70 
            Jan   866.90  dn 5.20 
            Mar   874.10  dn 4.70 
            May   875.20  dn 4.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1003ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.38% 0.86408 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 1.55% 1.55825 Delayed Quote.-11.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.24% 105.944 Delayed Quote.16.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.07% 0.72216 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.48% 1.34787 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.26% 92.13 Delayed Quote.20.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.28% 0.7731 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.73% 467.7736 Real-time Quote.16.36%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.63% 1.39026 Delayed Quote.9.17%
WTI -0.54% 86.689 Delayed Quote.15.72%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:23aEurope's gas prices retreat as storage almost full: Kemp
RE
10:15aRetail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aTotalEnergies Invites Unions to Wage Talks
DJ
10:12aWhite House pushes back on Saudi claim oil cut was 'purely economic'
RE
10:05aHot U.S. inflation data reignites global selloff
RE
10:04aICE Canola Futures Pulled Down by Weaker Comparable Oils
DJ
10:02aUK Treasury Chief Says There Will be No Change to Tax-Cutting Plan
DJ
09:42aSouth Korea's GS Caltex issues more Nov diesel sell tenders - sources
RE
09:33aGold slides as US inflation data fuels rate-hike fears
RE
09:29aEquinor Produces First Oil at New Peregrino Platform Offshore Brazil
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
2U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly j..
3TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..

HOT NEWS