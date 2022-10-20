Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Rise With Other Markets

10/20/2022 | 10:14am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba --The ICE Futures canola market was higher on Thursday morning to go along with increases in many other commodities.

Crude oil was rising on Thursday morning amid speculation the Chinese government will consider easing COVID-19 quarantine rules for its citizens.

Chicago soyoil traded higher, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

The Canadian dollar has already gained one-quarter of a U.S. cent this morning from its close on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the teens across the Prairies, but rain was expected in the forecast for Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as cloudiness in other parts of the region.

About 7,500 canola contracts were traded as of 8:43 CDT.


Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:43 CDT: 

Canola      Nov   875.20  up 5.50 
            Jan   874.40  up 4.00 
            Mar   876.50  up 2.50 
            May   878.50  up 2.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1013ET

HOT NEWS