Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Start Week With Large Losses

04/25/2022 | 03:25pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was sharply lower Monday morning, seeing a profit-taking correction to start the week after setting fresh contract highs on Friday.

Declines in crude oil and the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex accounted for some spillover selling pressure for the Canadian oilseed.

Malaysian palm oil had initially moved higher in overnight activity, but fell well off its highs as a ban on palm oil exports announced by Indonesia last week turned out to be less extensive than originally thought.

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early activity, providing some underlying support.

Statistics Canada releases its first survey-based acreage estimates for the upcoming crop year on Tuesday, with positioning ahead of the report likely to account for some of the activity. Canadian farmers planted 22.5 million acres of canola in 2021.

About 8,700 canola contracts had traded as of 9:45 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:45 EDT: 

 
                          Price      Change 
Canola            May   1,170.10     dn 23.80 
                  Jul   1,155.20     dn 16.50 
                  Nov   1,068.20     dn 16.00 
                  Jan   1,071.10     dn 15.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1024ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:25pICE Canola Futures Start Week With Large Losses
DJ
03:24pPalladium sheds nearly 13% on worries over China demand hit
RE
03:19pRussia's Rosatom and Nornickel plan lithium project, RIA reports
RE
03:11pRosneft huge oil tender fails after it demands rouble payment -traders
RE
02:48pOil slides as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand fears
RE
02:41pIndonesia central bank says palm oil export ban won't hit current account outlook
RE
02:36pIndonesia c.bank governor says recent palm oil export ban should…
RE
02:26pRussia's Nornickel Q1 nickel output up, palladium down
RE
02:03pStocks, oil tumble as recession worry offsets French vote relief
RE
01:53pOIL PRICES PARALYSED BETWEEN RUSSIA SANCTIONS AND CHINA LOCKDOWNS : Kemp
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Glencore : GLN - Transaction in owns shares
2RIO TINTO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3European stocks slide to 1-month low on China slowdown fears
4German-funded consortium to develop 'battery passport' for Europe
5MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS