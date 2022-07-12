Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Futures Weaken

07/12/2022 | 10:06am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Tuesday morning, taking back much of its recent gains.

Losses in Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil all accounted for some spillover selling pressure in the Canadian oilseed, with crude oil also down on the day.

The United States Department of Agriculture is set to release its monthly supply/demand report at 12:00 EDT, with any surprises in the data likely to dictate the direction the grains and oilseeds take by the close.

Forecasts calling for warmer and drier Prairie weather over the next few weeks were supportive, although moisture levels are thought to be reasonably good in most areas for the time being.

About 4,800 canola contracts had traded as of 9:37 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:37 EDT: 

Canola       Nov    840.40   dn 26.30 
             Jan    846.80   dn 26.50 
             Mar    853.50   dn 26.40 
             May    857.60   dn 26.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1005ET

HOT NEWS