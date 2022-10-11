Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Weaker Early

10/11/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Tuesday morning as activity resumed following the Thanksgiving weekend.

The canola market was closed Monday while the United States grains and oilseeds traded their usual hours.

Losses in Chicago soyoil accounted for some spillover selling pressure in canola, with European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil also weaker.

Seasonal harvest pressure added to the declines in the Canadian oilseed, as farmer deliveries into the commercial pipeline have picked up over the past few weeks. However, end user demand on the other side is also strong, with solid exports in the latest weekly report.

Early weakness in the Canadian dollar also provided some support for canola.

About 17,700 canola contracts had traded as of 10:03 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 10:03 EDT: 

Canola      Nov   860.80  dn 7.80 
            Jan   868.50  dn 8.10 
            Mar   875.30  dn 8.30 
            May   876.00  dn 9.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1033ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.8673 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.26% 1.52989 Delayed Quote.-11.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.30% 105.452 Delayed Quote.16.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.63% 0.72121 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.27% 1.34073 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.05% 93.95 Delayed Quote.25.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.65% 0.77231 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.35% 1.3815 Delayed Quote.8.69%
WTI -2.10% 88.913 Delayed Quote.20.44%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:44aGhana finance ministry, central bank form committee for talks on IMF programme
RE
10:34aICE Canola Futures Weaker Early
DJ
10:32aGold choppy as market awaits key U.S. inflation data
RE
10:25aClimate extremes pose as big a threat to power system as Ukraine war - WMO
RE
10:15aConsumer Prices and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:03aU.S. judge approves sales process for shares in Citgo Petroleum's parent
RE
10:03aU.s. judge approves bidding, sales procedures to prepare for auc…
RE
10:03aJudge leonard stark approves hiring of evercore group as investm…
RE
10:01aSouth Africa's busiest port Durban hobbled by strike
RE
09:57aUkraine's Zelenskiy seeks tough price cap on Russian oil and gas exports
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
3FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors
4Analysis-Musk's banks may have a way to cut losses from Twitter deal
5Cryptoverse: Hack jitters push bitcoin investors back to the future

HOT NEWS