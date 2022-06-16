Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Weaker Early Thursday

06/16/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Thursday morning, as bearish chart signals and losses in outside markets

weighed on values.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower on the day, with weakness in crude oil behind some of the selling pressure in the vegetable oil markets. European rapeseed was narrowly mixed, trading around its softest levels in two months.

Recent rains in the western Canadian Prairies helped ease dryness concerns in the region. However, there is still enough uncertainty over new crop production to keep the market well supported, especially given the tight old crop situation.

About 4,400 canola contracts had traded as of 9:45 EDT. 

 
            Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:45 EDT: 
Canola      Jul   1,079.50  dn  4.10 
            Nov   1,026.90  dn 10.10 
            Jan   1,033.60  dn  8.90 
            Mar   1,035.70  dn  9.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1011ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aIndustrial Production on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:12aICE Canola Futures Weaker Early Thursday
DJ
09:11aOld-Crop Corn Sales Hit Marketing-Year Low
DJ
09:02aU.S. Housing Starts Fell Sharply in May to 13-Month Low
DJ
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Corsa Coal Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08:10aICE exchange coffee heads to U.S. from Europe as weather bites supply - sources
RE
06:41aTurkey, UN Eye Sea Lane for Grain Through Ukraine's Mines -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:24aUnilever, Genomatica Launch $120 Million Venture to Develop Palm Oil Alternative
DJ
05:03aNorway's Equinor Agrees With Centrica to Deliver Additional Gas to UK -- Update
DJ
04:55aTRENDING : Germany's Largest Metalworking Wage Increase in 30 Years
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5Boohoo : Pdf (251.38 KB)

HOT NEWS