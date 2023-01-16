Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Futures at Standstill to Start Week

01/16/2023 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was struggling to find direction at midday on Monday despite lower crude oil prices.

U.S. commodity markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will re-open on Tuesday. One trader also suggested that a lack of fresh news is causing little momentum in canola prices.

"The markets haven't shown much direction as of late. I don't think traders are going to push (canola) too far either way," the trader said. "It's very quiet. Markets are still on hold waiting to see what influences we have going into spring."

European rapeseed was lower on Monday, while Malaysian palm oil was mixed. Crude oil prices were declining due to quieter trade activity and a correction in the market after rallying over the past week.

The Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

Nearly 6,500 canola contracts were traded as of 10:19 CST. 

 
Canola      Mar   840.00  unchanged 
            May   839.00  dn 0.70 
            Jul   840.80  dn 0.50 
            Nov   823.00  up 4.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.32% 0.93114 Delayed Quote.1.22%
BRENT OIL -1.08% 84.21 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.27% 1.63309 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.56% 96.091 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.09% 0.69112 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.746 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.08% 1.44874 Delayed Quote.0.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.04% 0.85518 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.91% 439.0551 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.04% 1.33942 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
WTI -1.14% 78.825 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:42pICE Canola Futures at Standstill to Start Week
DJ
12:34pCongo awards Lake Kivu gas blocks to U.S. and Canadian producers
RE
12:24pToronto Stocks Inch Up; Mullen Group Falls as Macro Headwinds Weigh
DJ
11:36aSnam seen boosting Italy's gas security with spending on LNG, grid
RE
11:15aDavos 2023: DP World forecasts further freight rate fall as demand slows
RE
10:59aGold rally takes a breather as dollar regains some ground
RE
10:52aTraffic resumes after Ukraine cargo ship grounded near Istanbul
RE
10:51aGold prices seen rising towards record highs as rate rises near end
RE
10:42aItalian Regulator Searches Offices of Eni, Others Amid Fuel-Price Probe
DJ
10:39aSOFTS-Robusta coffee futures ease while white sugar prices rise
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
2Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
3What is happening in Japan's bond market?
4Marketmind: Let it go
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS