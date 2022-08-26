ICE Canola Higher as Weekend Approaches

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was higher on Friday morning despite weakness in crude and veg oils.

Thunderstorms along with hot temperatures are expected for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan later in the day, while Manitoba is expected to remain sunny.

Crude oil was slightly negative but experiencing choppiness while also struggling to find direction. Chicago soyoil was higher, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower. The Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent.

About 6,300 canola contracts were traded as of 8:52 a.m. CDT.

Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:52: Nov 841.70 up 8.00 Jan 848.90 up 6.00 Mar 854.00 up 5.20 May 855.90 up 4.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1013ET