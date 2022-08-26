ICE Canola Higher as Weekend Approaches

Log in
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was higher on Friday morning despite weakness in crude and veg oils.

Thunderstorms along with hot temperatures are expected for parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan later in the day, while Manitoba is expected to remain sunny.

Crude oil was slightly negative but experiencing choppiness while also struggling to find direction. Chicago soyoil was higher, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower. The Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent.

About 6,300 canola contracts were traded as of 8:52 a.m. CDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:52: 
 
    Nov         841.70      up 8.00 
    Jan         848.90      up 6.00 
    Mar         854.00      up 5.20 
    May         855.90      up 4.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1013ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.90203 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.23% 1.53341 Delayed Quote.-10.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.33% 105.93 Delayed Quote.16.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.28% 0.74306 Delayed Quote.3.26%
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.19% 924.25 End-of-day quote.-16.22%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.79% 1.30019 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.14% 98.84 Delayed Quote.30.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.28% 0.80196 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.32% 507.892 Real-time Quote.23.02%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.16% 1.29585 Delayed Quote.2.67%
WTI -1.29% 91.986 Delayed Quote.23.33%
