  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Hitting Fresh Highs in Bull Market

11/01/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Monday, hitting fresh contract highs once again.

"It's still a bull market," said a Winnipeg-based trader. "It's a very short crop and there's still demand out there," he added.

A lack of sellers on the other side, as they appear content to watch prices rise, was also supportive.

Gains in outside markets, including Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures, provided some additional spillover support. European rapeseed futures were also up on the day, although Malaysian palm oil was down with profit-taking.

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer at midday, putting some pressure on canola.

About 11,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:36 EDT. 

 
     Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:36 EDT: 
 
                          Price      Change 
Canola            Jan     977.50    up 17.80 
                  Mar     952.80    up 14.50 
                  May     922.60    up 13.90 
                  Jul     880.60    up 12.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1205ET

HOT NEWS