WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed on Wednesday morning, despite declines in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all lower. Crude oil also retreated by more than US$1 per barrel due to recession fears.

A weather system is expected to bring between 20 to 40 centimeters of snow in southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba starting Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar was down nearly one quarter of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:42 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change May 782.80 up 1.00 Jul. 752.50 dn 0.80 Nov. 716.80 up 0.40 Jan. 719.80 dn 0.50

