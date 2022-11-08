Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Loses Ground as Canadian Dollar Rises

11/08/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market traded lower Tuesday in accordance with a strengthening Canadian dollar.

Despite losing ground, one trader says canola is receiving support from macroeconomic factors.

"It's still showing some relative strength even though (canola's) coming down," the trader said. "Canola is quite undervalued within the oilseed complex. It's probably cheaper than it can stay because it's very attractive to end users. It will probably generate too much demand if it stays this cheap. Crush margins are going to have to come down to some degree."

Chicago soyoil contracts were also trading lower, as well as European rapeseed. However, Malaysian palm oil was mostly higher. Despite rising incidences of COVID-19 in China, crude oil was only slightly weaker.

The Canadian dollar jumped three-tenths of a U.S. cent as Americans go to the polls for midterm elections.

Alberta is stuck in a deep freeze with high temperatures at around minus-15 degrees Celsius, while snow flurries fall in parts of Saskatchewan. Southern Manitoba will have a high of around plus-five degrees with rain in the forecast.

Nearly 17,300 canola contracts were traded as of 10:20 a.m. CST.


Price Change

Canola

Jan 890.00 dn 6.50

Mar 887.90 dn 6.10

May 891.10 dn 4.70

Jul 893.20 dn 2.90


Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1202ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.31% 0.87627 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
BRENT OIL -0.83% 97.03 Delayed Quote.26.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.06% 1.55264 Delayed Quote.-10.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.07% 108.584 Delayed Quote.19.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.30% 0.73487 Delayed Quote.2.23%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
CST GROUP LIMITED 2.56% 2 Delayed Quote.-19.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.05% 1.35142 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.18% 0.80281 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.78% 493.0504 Real-time Quote.23.14%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.74% 1.3395 Delayed Quote.6.95%
WTI -1.28% 90.638 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:16pNorway energy giant Equinor doubles share of investment in renewables
RE
12:08pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Miners lift FTSE 100 as price of gold rises
AN
12:05pUS EIA cuts 2023 world oil demand growth forecast
RE
12:03pLondon Underground workers to strike on Thursday after talks fail
RE
12:03pA strike by london underground workers will go ahead on thursday…
RE
12:03pICE Canola Loses Ground as Canadian Dollar Rises
DJ
12:01pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:36aOman energy minister sees oil prices going down after winter
RE
11:36aOman energy minister: december opec+ meeting will be driven by '…
RE
11:36aOman energy minister: oman budget set at $55 oil price to give c…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
2Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
3Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
4Grifols S A : ' Biopharma delivers robust 34% operational growth in Q3,..
5Novacyt : RUO Portfolio Product Update

HOT NEWS