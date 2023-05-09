WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was lower to begin the day, following the lead of comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were down while Malaysian palm oil was mixed. Crude oil was off this morning.

The Canadian dollar was down nearly one-quarter of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

Statistics Canada (StatCan) released its stocks report this morning with canola stocks totalling 6 million metric tonn as of March 31, 15.3% more than one year earlier.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:43 CDT:

Months Change Jul. 723.40 dn 9.80 Nov. 702.60 dn 9.00 Jan. 706.30 dn 10.40 Mar. 710.40 dn 10.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

