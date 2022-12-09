Advanced search
ICE Canola Lower in Early Friday Trade

12/09/2022 | 10:04am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was posting small losses Friday morning in thin and choppy trade.

Crush margins have deteriorated sharply over the past week, causing some end user demand to back away from the market.

Soybean and soyoil futures in Chicago were both slightly lower, adding to the softer tone in canola. The U.S. Department of Agriculture releases its monthly supply/demand report at 11:00 CST, with any surprises in the data likely to set the tone in the markets by the close.

Losses in the Canadian dollar and small gains in European rapeseed futures provided some underlying support for canola.

About 5,800 canola contracts had traded as of 9:36 EST. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:36 EST: 
 
Canola      Jan         872.60          dn 2.60 
            Mar         859.90          dn 1.20 
            May         858.40          dn 2.90 
            Jul         857.40          dn 4.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1003ET

HOT NEWS