ICE Canola Makes Small Gains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was slightly higher at midday on Monday despite falling vegetable oil prices.

Chicago soyoil was mixed to start the week, while both European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were in the red. Meanwhile, crude oil gained less than one U.S. dollar per barrel.

The Canadian dollar has moved up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent, surpassing the 74 U.S. cent mark.

Snow was in the forecast for much of Alberta and Saskatchewan with Calgary under a snowfall warning. High temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, ranging from minus-five to minus-15 degrees Celsius. In southern Manitoba, Monday will be overcast with highs around freezing.

Nearly 13,200 canola contracts were traded as of 10:38 CST.

Price Change Canola Jan 900.40 up 2.00 Mar 898.60 up 3.30 May 899.00 up 1.90 Jul 899.60 up 2.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

