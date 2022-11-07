Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Makes Small Gains

11/07/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was slightly higher at midday on Monday despite falling vegetable oil prices.

Chicago soyoil was mixed to start the week, while both European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were in the red. Meanwhile, crude oil gained less than one U.S. dollar per barrel.

The Canadian dollar has moved up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent, surpassing the 74 U.S. cent mark.

Snow was in the forecast for much of Alberta and Saskatchewan with Calgary under a snowfall warning. High temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, ranging from minus-five to minus-15 degrees Celsius. In southern Manitoba, Monday will be overcast with highs around freezing.

Nearly 13,200 canola contracts were traded as of 10:38 CST. 

 
               Price                      Change 
   Canola      Jan 900.40                 up 2.00 
               Mar 898.60                 up 3.30 
               May 899.00                 up 1.90 
               Jul 899.60                 up 2.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1218ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.34% 0.87288 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
BRENT OIL 2.14% 98.88 Delayed Quote.26.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 1.19% 1.54962 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 108.659 Delayed Quote.19.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.47% 0.73337 Delayed Quote.2.10%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
CST GROUP LIMITED -1.52% 1.95 Delayed Quote.-18.18%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.70% 1.35116 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.40% 0.79957 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.01% 507.6837 Real-time Quote.23.14%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.18% 1.3484 Delayed Quote.6.69%
WTI 2.59% 93.023 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:19pICE Canola Makes Small Gains
DJ
12:15pElevated U.S. Soybean Inspections Continue, China is Leading Destination
DJ
12:13pUkraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
12:04pCOP27: What are they saying at the climate summit?
RE
12:02pStocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment
RE
11:17aOil prices extend gains, us crude rises $1 to session high of $9…
RE
11:02aItaly's Eni to resume taking Venezuelan oil after 4-month pause
RE
10:55aSaudi Arabia commits $2.5 bln to Middle East green initiative - Crown Prince
RE
10:48aIndia's ongc applies to new russian operator to retain 20% in sa…
RE
10:45aGold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips
2As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial
3Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
4Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter
5Analysis-Twitter's 'massive' revenue drop adds to heavy debt burden

HOT NEWS