WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market will be closed for trading and clearing operations Oct. 10 for Thanksgiving.

Trading resumes Monday evening at the normal time for trade date Oct. 11.

Most government and financial institutions across Canada will be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1511ET