WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market is closed Monday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which recognizes the country's legacy of residential schools.

Canola futures were sharply lower Friday, breaking major support levels. The move below C$710 per-metric-ton in the November contract was bearish from a chart standpoint, with the next support seen at C$700 per ton.

While follow-through selling is possible when activity resumes, gains Monday in Chicago soyoil should provide some underlying support. European rapeseed was also stronger Monday when the canola market was closed.

Seasonal harvest pressure is starting to subside, with farmers in the final stages across most of the Prairies.

