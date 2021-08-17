Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Midday : Charts Point to Bullish Market

08/17/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were higher at midday Tuesday, as the charts show a bullish market, according to a trader.

"The funds are looking at the chart and the chart has turned dramatically bullish," the trader stated. "The market is trying to come to grips with what's the yield and how small is the crop going to be."

Currently, several guesses have zeroed in around the 15 million to 17 million-tonne range, but at this point no one knows with any certainty how much canola Canada will produce this year.

There have been some estimates pointing lower, around 12 million tonnes.

"We know we're way overpriced. The problem is, we don't have enough eggs in the basket for everybody who wants to have an egg," explained the trader.

The first indication of how far canola production has fallen won't come until Aug. 30 when Statistics Canada is scheduled to issue its survey-based report on principal field crops.

While canola continued to climb, it was doing so in light of small decreases in Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil.

European rapeseed was mixed, with gains in the front months. There were also increases in Chicago soybeans and soymeal.

Additional support came from a lower Canadian dollar. The loonie was at 79.21 U.S. cents compared to Monday's close of 79.56.

Approximately 8,550 canola contracts were traded as of 11:36 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:36 ET: 

    Price Change 
    Canola 
Nov 923.60 up 11.20 
 
Jan 907.70 up 9.50 
Mar 890.40 up 9.70 
May 869.10 up 8.40

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1204ET

Latest news "Commodities"
12:05pICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Charts Point to Bullish Market
DJ
11:47aBHP Group Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:45aU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:33aSoy futures rise on U.S. export demand; wheat retreats
RE
10:57aOil prices steady after weak Asian data
RE
10:53aGold eases off one-week high as dollar gains upper hand
RE
10:17aCORONAVIRUS FLARE-UPS DELAY FULL OIL DEMAND RECOVERY : Kemp
RE
10:15aHousing Starts Seen Down in July -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:05aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Sustaining Gains
DJ
09:40aToronto stocks fall on weaker crude prices
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar rises for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant woes
4Wall Street slides on concern over weak retail data, Delta spread
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS