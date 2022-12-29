Advanced search
ICE Canola Midday: Inexplicable Double-Digit Gains

12/29/2022 | 12:09pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were stronger at mid-session on Thursday, despite pressure from most comparable oils.

An analyst chalked up the anomaly to "holiday trading which doesn't make much sense." He also noted these increases could fade away before the close, as what happened in the last hour of Wednesday's trading.

Support for canola came from good gains in Chicago soyoil, while soybeans were relatively steady, and soymeal eased back. While European rapeseed turned narrowly mixed, there were slight upticks in Malaysian palm oil. Global crude oil prices were lower, which weighed on vegetable oil values.

Trading in the nearby January contract declined, with the open interest slipping below 1,200. The first notice day for January futures is tomorrow, with the long positions to be reported today.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged on Thursday with the loonie at 73.73 U.S. cents.

Approximately 11,700 canola contracts were traded as of 11:31 a.m. ET. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:31 a.m. ET: 
 
         Price    Change 
 
   Jan   870.80   up 11.80 
   Mar   876.30   up 12.30 
   May   874.00   up 12.50 
   Jul   872.90   up 13.30

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1208ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.08% 0.91821 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRENT OIL -1.24% 82.58 Delayed Quote.9.30%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.16% 1.63307 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.29% 98.262 Delayed Quote.8.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.12% 0.68134 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.73788 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.01% 1.44535 Delayed Quote.0.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.14% 0.86013 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.99% 425.5726 Real-time Quote.5.96%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.08% 601.6867 Real-time Quote.11.18%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.59% 468 End-of-day quote.13.26%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.36% 1.35499 Delayed Quote.7.04%
WTI -1.09% 77.707 Delayed Quote.5.88%
