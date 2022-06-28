Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Midday : New Crop Pushing Higher

06/28/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) saw new crop contracts continue to make gains at midday Tuesday, while old crop July fell back as interest in it waned.

An analyst said support for canola was coming from increases in the Chicago soy complex, as well as European rapeseed.

Upticks in crude oil prices lent support to vegetable oils, but Malaysian palm oil was currently pushing lower, putting some pressure on canola.

The lack of major weather concerns on the Prairies also weighed on values.

The Canadian dollar was relatively steady with the loonie at 77.58 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 77.60.

About 13,850 canola contracts were traded as of 11:41 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:41 EDT: 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Jul          891.30    dn 9.80 
   Nov          891.30    up 1.90 
   Jan          898.00    up 2.10 
   Mar          904.60    up 2.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1208ET

Latest news "Commodities"
12:09pICE CANOLA MIDDAY : New Crop Pushing Higher
DJ
12:05pBiden admin to hold first onshore drilling auctions in blow to climate agenda
RE
12:03pPepsiCo Currently Up 7 Straight Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:48aStocks dip after weak U.S. confidence data; oil climbs
RE
11:25aU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:17aU.S. authorities make checks on oil tanker arrived from Russia
RE
11:17aOil tanker stopped by u.s. was chartered by commodities trader v…
RE
11:15aOil tanker is stopped by u.s. on transit from russian port to ne…
RE
11:06aU.S. targets Russian gold imports, defense industry in new sanctions
RE
10:55aLatest U.S. sanctions on Russia target gold, banks, defense-related entities -Treasury website
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
5TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS