  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Midday : Prices Falling Back

04/25/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were lower midday Monday, due to a bout of profit-taking.

Sharp pullbacks in global crude oil prices weighed heavily on edible oils. That generated steep losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, which put additional pressure on canola.

The Indonesian government clarified its palm oil export ban, which caused more of a ruckus in the markets. The government said the ban will now only apply to refined palm oil.

A mix of rain and snow over the weekend on the eastern Prairies will further delay spring planting. The western half of the region, which needs rain, is set to begin seeding, according to an analyst.

Statistics Canada issued its monthly crush and grain deliveries reports. For March, 739,879 metric tons of canola were crushed, down 22.8% from a year ago. Canola deliveries in March were approximately 1.37 million metric tons, falling 31.3% from the previous March.

And the federal agency will release its survey-based planting intentions report Tuesday morning. Several analysts and traders are looking to see fewer canola acres from the 22.5 million sown in 2021.

The Canadian dollar was weaker with the loonie at 78.31 U.S. cents, compared with Friday's close of 78.73.

Approximately 14,600 canola contracts were traded as of 11:37 a.m. EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:37 a.m. EDT: 

 
                Price     Change 
Canola   May  1,177.00  dn 16.90 
         Jul  1,159.50  dn 12.20 
         Nov  1,077.50  dn  6.70 
         Jan  1,079.40  dn  6.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1212ET

