Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Midday : Prices Glean Support From Soy, Palm Oils

09/30/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were higher at midday Thursday, getting spillover from significant upticks in both Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil. European rapeseed was up as well, but by smaller amounts than what it has seen recently.

A trader said that canola has been "watching and waiting for fresh news." However, he doesn't expect a great deal of movement to come from the quarterly grain stocks report the United States Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release at 11 a.m. CDT.

Market expectations are looking for reductions in the ending stocks for U.S. soybeans, corn and wheat. The trader said the report should generate a little bit of volatility at most.

The Canadian dollar was stronger and tempering gains in canola. The loonie at 79.07 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 78.49.

Approximately 18,250 canola contracts were traded as of 11:20 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:20 EDT: 

 
                Price    Change 
 
Canola   Nov   899.70   up 5.50 
 
         Jan   887.60   up 4.60 
 
         Mar   874.70   up 3.10 
 
         May   851.20   up 4.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1148ET

Latest news "Commodities"
11:49aICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Prices Glean Support From Soy, Palm Oils
DJ
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Silver on track for worst month of the year
TI
10:15aConsumer Spending Seen Up 0.7% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:12aICE Canola Climbing Higher With Outside Vegetable Oil Markets
DJ
09:59aOil falls after U.S. inventories swell
RE
09:32aChevron Names Marissa Badenhorst VP of Health, Safety, Environment
DJ
09:14aOIL INDIA : India increases local natural gas prices for Oct-March to $2.90/mmbtu
RE
07:13aU.S. Corn Exports Miss Forecasts
DJ
06:55aNorway to close its last Arctic coal mine in 2023
RE
06:36aChina power crunch slams factories as coal lobby warns woes could stay until winter
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
3Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Comcast, Netflix, S&P, Starbucks...
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS