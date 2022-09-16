Advanced search
ICE Canola Midday: Prices Nudge Up With Soyoil

09/16/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were making small gains at midday Friday, helped by higher values for Chicago soyoil.

However, greater increases for canola were stymied by significant losses in European rapeseed and Chicago soybeans. Soymeal was down more moderately. The Malaysian palm oil market is closed for a holiday. Gains in global crude oil prices were lending support to vegetable oils.

Good harvest progress continued to be reported on the Prairies. On Thursday, Saskatchewan said its overall harvest hit 64% complete, which is seven points above the five-year average. Alberta will issue its report later Friday.

Rain has been falling over parts of Alberta and Manitoba so far Friday, with more precipitation in the forecast primarily for the northern areas of the Prairies.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported producer deliveries of canola for the week ended Sept. 11 were up almost 59% at 336,200 metric tons. Exports barely registered at a mere 300 metric tons, while domestic usage increased 21% at 196,900 metric tons.

The Canadian dollar was lower as the loonie slipped to 75.33 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of 75.76.

Approximately 19,500 canola contracts were traded as of 11:34 a.m. EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:34 a.m. EDT: 

 
                Price    Change 
Canola     Nov  788.70  up 0.30 
           Jan  796.50  up 0.10 
           Mar  803.90  up 0.70 
           May  806.00  up 1.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1202ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.40% 0.88923 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.5138 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.46% 107.691 Delayed Quote.19.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.01% 0.72707 Delayed Quote.1.31%
CRUDE PALM OIL -1.90% 837.75 End-of-day quote.-22.73%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.42% 1.32842 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.71% 91.9 Delayed Quote.21.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.59% 0.79357 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.15% 466.513 Real-time Quote.11.82%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.78% 571.7115 Real-time Quote.8.38%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.98% 433.8 End-of-day quote.5.54%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.21% 1.3276 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WTI 1.51% 85.862 Delayed Quote.12.28%
