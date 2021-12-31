Log in
ICE Canola Midday: Prices Remain Lower

12/31/2021 | 12:12pm EST
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were lower at midday Friday due to the reduced volumes of trading, according to a trader. He also noted there is some profit-taking going on.

Declines in Malaysian palm oil and North American crude oil also weighed on values.

All of those combined to fend off the gains in the Chicago soy complex and the front months of European rapeseed.

The Canadian dollar was stronger, putting pressure on canola.

The loonie climbed to 79.01 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 78.27.

Approximately 4,150 canola contracts were traded as of 11:45 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:45 ET:

Price Change

Canola 

Mar 1,013.00 dn 5.90 
May 982.90 dn 6.00 
Jul 934.40 dn 3.10 
Nov 770.00 dn 1.30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1211ET

