Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Midday : Prices Slip Back to Be More in Line

05/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) were stepping back at midday Thursday, but have come away from larger losses earlier in the session.

A trader noted that the Canadian oilseed was "more or less back in line" with the product values. Also, he said the crush margins are becoming more workable as they creep upward. As well, he believed there was some spec money moving out of canola.

While seeding on across much of the eastern Prairies remained largely at a standstill, the trader said by the early June there should be a good amount of crop growth.

On those parts of the western Prairies where it's very dry, many farmers are said to be waiting for rain before planting their canola.

The United States Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release its May supply and demand estimates at 11 am CDT. There continued to be movement in the markets ahead of the report.

With the U.S. dollar at its highest levels since the end of 2002, the Canadian dollar was lower. The loonie fell back to 76.83 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 77.10.

Approximately 6,500 canola contracts were traded as of 11:33 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:33 EDT: 

 
                  Price    Change 
 
Canola   Jul   1,148.90   dn 3.40 
 
         Nov   1,086.30   dn 3.20 
 
         Jan   1,089.80   dn 2.10 
 
         Mar   1,088.20   dn 1.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1201ET

Latest news "Commodities"
12:04pICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Prices Slip Back to Be More in Line
DJ
12:00pUSDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever
RE
11:50aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
11:49aTrulieve Cannabis beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong pot demand
RE
11:29aAnglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal
RE
11:13aS.Africa's ArcelorMittal shares down 6% on second day of strike
RE
10:54aSnam signs deal to study Spain-Italy gas pipeline
RE
10:25aICE Canola Futures Down Sharply Thursday Morning
DJ
10:15aConsumer Sentiment on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:09aAdidas Says It Hasn't Found Xinjiang Cotton in Products
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
3Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
4COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coinbase G..
5Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2022

HOT NEWS