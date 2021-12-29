Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Midday: Prices Swing Higher, But Off of Daily Highs

12/29/2021 | 12:01pm EST
WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were higher midday Wednesday, but had backed away from larger gains that resulted in new contract highs. That included the lightly traded January contract hitting the daily limit of C$60 per tonne.

The market continued to contend with tight supplies of canola, with the need to ration demand.

Support was coming from small gains in Chicago soyoil and front months of European rapeseed. Increases in global crude oil prices bolstered edible oil values. Meanwhile, pressure from Chicago soybeans and soymeal weighed on canola values.

The below normal temperatures, combined with the holiday season, will slow grain movement on the Prairies. The weather is forecast to improve during the New Year weekend.

The Canadian dollar was higher with the loonie at 78.13 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close of 77.96.

About 8,450 canola contracts were traded as of 11:32 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:32 a.m. ET: 

       Price     Change 
Canola 
   Jan 1,047.00  up 8.50 
   Mar 1,028.50  up 10.00 
   May 1,000.20  up 8.00 
   Jul   956.90  up 7.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1201ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.92778 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.26% 1.72614 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 89.706 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.35% 0.71403 Delayed Quote.3.24%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.18% 1.45227 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.17% 137.37 Delayed Quote.19.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.02% 78.24 Delayed Quote.52.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.28% 0.87441 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.71% 414.2824 Delayed Quote.56.60%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.11% 542.0341 Delayed Quote.5.26%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 415.8 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.04% 1.28105 Delayed Quote.0.48%
WTI -0.66% 75.53 Delayed Quote.57.36%
