ICE Canola Midday: Rolling Out of May is Under Way

03/15/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were mixed at midday Tuesday, with losses in the old crop months and small gains in the new crop positions.

A trader noted the rolling out of the May was already under way, with new crop November as the primary destination.

He added that concerns over dryness in Western Canada are "balderdash" when it comes to canola.

"About 75% of the Prairie canola acres are covered by a minimum of two feet of snow, with some up to five to six feet. The only dry areas remaining don't grow very much canola," the trader stated.

Another day of sharp declines in global crude oil prices weighed on edible oils. There were declines in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Canadian Pacific Railway is facing a potential strike by about 3,000 members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference as of midnight Wednesday. The outstanding issues are wages, benefits and pensions. A work stoppage may be felt throughout North America.

The Canadian dollar was lower; with the loonie at 77.99 U.S. cents compared with Monday's close of 78.27.

About 6,500 canola contracts were traded as of 11:31 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:31 a.m. ET: 

     Price     Change 
Canola 
May  1,112.40  dn 9.80 
Jul  1,090.60  dn 5.90 
Nov    934.00  up 0.90 
Jan    933.40  up 1.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1206ET

