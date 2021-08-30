Log in
ICE Canola Midday : Soy Complex Overpowering StatCan Report

08/30/2021 | 11:57am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were lower at midday Monday, as weakness in the Chicago soy complex weighed on value.

A trader said there wasn't much a reaction in the markets regarding the long-awaited production report from Statistics Canada. The federal agency dropped its call on 2021/22 canola production to 14.7 million tons, for a cut of 24.3% from last year's crop. He expects that number drop further with the Statistics Canada report on Sept. 30 that will have a better handle on the harvest.

The trader also noted there's a lot of money on the table, leaving the door open to a C$30- to C$40-per-ton swing downward should profit-taking arise.

Coupled with the declines in Chicago were losses in Malaysian palm oil. However, there were small gains in European rapeseed to help temper losses in canola.

A higher Canadian dollar was weighing on the oilseed, with the loonie at 79.40 U.S. cents compared to Friday's close of 78.15.

Approximately 8,500 canola contracts were traded as of 11:27 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:27 EDT: 

 
                 Price     Change 
 
Canola    Nov   901.30   dn 11.40 
 
          Jan   881.10    dn 9.00 
 
          Mar   853.80    dn 7.20 
 
          May   823.80    dn 6.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1156ET

