ICE Canola Midday : Soy Complex Overpowering StatCan Report

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were lower at midday Monday, as weakness in the Chicago soy complex weighed on value.

A trader said there wasn't much a reaction in the markets regarding the long-awaited production report from Statistics Canada. The federal agency dropped its call on 2021/22 canola production to 14.7 million tons, for a cut of 24.3% from last year's crop. He expects that number drop further with the Statistics Canada report on Sept. 30 that will have a better handle on the harvest.

The trader also noted there's a lot of money on the table, leaving the door open to a C$30- to C$40-per-ton swing downward should profit-taking arise.

Coupled with the declines in Chicago were losses in Malaysian palm oil. However, there were small gains in European rapeseed to help temper losses in canola.

A higher Canadian dollar was weighing on the oilseed, with the loonie at 79.40 U.S. cents compared to Friday's close of 78.15.

Approximately 8,500 canola contracts were traded as of 11:27 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:27 EDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 901.30 dn 11.40 Jan 881.10 dn 9.00 Mar 853.80 dn 7.20 May 823.80 dn 6.00

