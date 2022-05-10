ICE Canola Midday : Spreading Pushing Old Crop July Lower

Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) were mixed midday Tuesday with a loss in old crop July and gains in the new crop months.

A trader said it is very likely the result of spreading by either crushers or specs, in selling canola and buying Chicago soyoil. He also said the delay to spring seeding is not too much of a big deal at this time. For the most part any planting in the eastern half of the Prairies remained at a standstill. Meanwhile, fair progress was being made in the western half, especially in southern Alberta.

Despite declines in global crude oil prices, there were gains in the Chicago soybeans and soyoil, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Chicago soymeal was down a little.

The Canadian dollar was lower, with the loonie slipping to 76.78 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 77.14.

About 7,600 canola contracts were traded as of 11:37 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:37 ET:

Price Change

Canola

Jul 1,146.30 dn 10.60 Nov 1,078.30 up 4.60 Jan 1,080.00 up 3.70 Mar 1,077.20 up 4.20

