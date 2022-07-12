Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Midday : Tumbling Crude Bringing Down Veg Oils

07/12/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) were retreating at midday Tuesday, due to weakness in comparable oils.

Crude oil prices were retreating due to fears of a global recession, which pressured vegetable oils. The Chicago soy complex was down hard, while there were less severe declines in European rapeseed and the off session for Malaysian palm oil.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its monthly supply and demand estimates at 11 am CDT, but an analyst said the report is unlikely to have much effect on the commodities.

"Macro selling pretty much outweighs anything the USDA could put out today," the analyst commented, noting that ending stocks for soybeans and corn very likely won't be bullish enough to have a strong effect.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged with the loonie at 76.93 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 76.92.

Approximately 7,600 canola contracts were traded as of 11:20 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:20 EDT: 
 
                        Price           Change 
Canola      Nov         843.20          dn 23.50 
            Jan         851.10          dn 22.20 
            Mar         855.60          dn 24.30 
            May         861.50          dn 22.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1151ET

Latest news "Commodities"
12:09pU.S. boosts corn harvest view due to increased acreage
RE
12:00pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:58aChile raises estimates for consumer prices, GDP in 2022
RE
11:52aICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Tumbling Crude Bringing Down Veg Oils
DJ
11:02aSpot palladium falls over 3%…
RE
11:01aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 5%…
RE
10:44aSA's Eskom Says Stage 3 Loadshedding To Be Implemented From 0500 Until 1600 On Wednesday And Thursday
RE
10:44aS.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM : Between 16:00 and 00:00 on…
RE
10:43aS.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM : Stage 3 loadshedding will be…
RE
10:41aToronto stocks down as energy shares track drop in crude prices
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3European shares slip on growing recession fears
4Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
5Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at single U.S. warehouse

HOT NEWS