WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed, recovering from earlier losses as it looked to be trying to consolidate ahead of the weekend.

The nearby March contract hit a session low of C$613.40 per metric ton early Friday before uncovering support to trade C$10 above that level.

Overnight gains in Malaysian palm oil, which was nearing contract highs, and a move higher in Chicago soyoil contributed to the eventual firmness in canola.

Talk of export demand coming forward at the lows was also supportive.

Farmers were still thought to be sitting on large amounts of unpriced canola, though, which was limiting advances.

An estimated 27,000 canola contracts traded as of 12:01 p.m. EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Contracts Prices Change

Mar 623.60 up 0.50 May 628.60 up 0.20 Jul 631.70 dn 0.50 Nov 630.10 dn 0.20

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-24 1238ET