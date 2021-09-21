Log in
ICE Canola Mixed at Midday Tuesday

09/21/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at midday Tuesday, with losses in the front months and a firmer tone in the more deferred positions.

Hedge pressure and long liquidation by smaller speculators accounted for some of the declines in the nearby contracts, according to a trader.

On the other side, a move to fresh contract highs in European rapeseed futures overnight and a recovery off of nearby lows for Chicago Board of Trade soyoil provided some underlying support.

"Chart-wise, we're still in a holding pattern," the trader added.

About 12,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:39 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:39 EDT: 

 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Nov     858.80    dn  2.30 
 
                  Jan     852.80    dn  1.00 
 
                  Mar     843.50    up  0.60 
 
                  May     828.90    up  2.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1213ET

HOT NEWS