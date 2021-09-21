ICE Canola Mixed at Midday Tuesday

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at midday Tuesday, with losses in the front months and a firmer tone in the more deferred positions.

Hedge pressure and long liquidation by smaller speculators accounted for some of the declines in the nearby contracts, according to a trader.

On the other side, a move to fresh contract highs in European rapeseed futures overnight and a recovery off of nearby lows for Chicago Board of Trade soyoil provided some underlying support.

"Chart-wise, we're still in a holding pattern," the trader added.

About 12,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:39 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:39 EDT:

Price Change Canola Nov 858.80 dn 2.30 Jan 852.80 dn 1.00 Mar 843.50 up 0.60 May 828.90 up 2.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

