Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade

02/02/2022 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at midday Wednesday, with losses in the most active old crop contracts and a firmer tone in the more deferred months.

While a firmer tone in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil provided some underlying support, a trader noted that canola had been overpriced relative to the soy complex and the spreads between the two oilseeds were now seeing some readjustment.

Tight old crop canola supplies remained supportive, although demand is being rationed at current price levels.

The Canadian dollar was holding steady at midday, providing little direction.

About 11,500 canola contracts traded as of 11:57 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:57 EST: 

                  Price    Change 
Canola   Mar   1,018.80   dn 3.20 
         May   1,004.70   dn 4.00 
         Jul     980.40   dn 3.60 
         Nov     844.00   up 0.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1224ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.11% 0.90433 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.28% 1.72096 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.27% 90.161 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.20% 0.7242 Delayed Quote.1.02%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.20% 1.43346 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.15% 0.84095 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.46% 610.9174 Delayed Quote.11.46%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.06% 435.9 End-of-day quote.1.75%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.09% 1.26805 Delayed Quote.0.66%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:25pICE Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade
DJ
12:22pErcot says frozen precipitation could cause local outages…
RE
12:22pTexas utility provider ercot forecasts high demand for coming st…
RE
12:21pBREXIT : N.ireland agriculture minister poots says has issued ord…
RE
12:15pU.S. oil producer Hannathon looks to sell Texas land - documents
RE
12:14pPrivate shale producer hannathon petroleum looking to sell asset…
RE
11:57aJBS reaches 'icebreaker' settlement of beef price-fixing claims
RE
11:26aConstellation Energy Up, Exelon Shares Fall as Separation Completed
DJ
11:24aU.s. natural gas prices extend gains, futures up 15%…
RE
11:09aJBS reaches 'icebreaker' settlement of beef price-fixing claims
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
5Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit

HOT NEWS