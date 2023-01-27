Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Morning Comment: Weakness in Soy Complex Pulls Down Canola

01/27/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower Friday morning.

Pressure came from a downturn in Chicago soy complex. Meanwhile, European rapeseed was narrowly mixed and Malaysian palm oil finished with strong increases. Gains in global crude oil prices provided support to vegetable oils.

Canola crush margins remained quite wide, underpinning values. The Canadian Grain Commission reported producer deliveries of canola for the week ended Jan. 22 were 502,900 metric tons, down slightly from the previous week. While canola exports stepped back 23% on the week to 174,700 metric tons, domestic usage rose 30% to 298,000 metric tons.

The Canadian dollar nudged up a little on Friday morning, with the loonie at 74.98 U.S. cents compared with Thursday's close of 74.91.

About 5,650 contracts had traded as of 9:37 a.m. EST.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:37 a.m. EST: 

 
               Price    Change 
Canola    Mar  802.90  dn 3.20 
          May  803.00  dn 4.10 
          Jul  805.50  dn 4.00 
          Nov  791.40  dn 3.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1004ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.12% 0.94607 Delayed Quote.3.10%
BRENT OIL 0.62% 88.08 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.33% 1.64743 Delayed Quote.1.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 97.568 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.29% 0.69303 Delayed Quote.0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.75098 Delayed Quote.1.24%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.26% 1.44676 Delayed Quote.0.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.09% 0.86324 Delayed Quote.0.80%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.01% 444.7549 Real-time Quote.0.35%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.03% 1.33136 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
WTI 0.72% 81.8 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:33aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in January as Inflation Moderated -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:27aICE to Open Alternative European Natural Gas Market in London Following EU Price Cap
DJ
10:25aGerman Jan-Oct oil imports up 11.1%, bill more than doubles
RE
10:23aRussian gasoline to be sent to Pakistan as EU import ban looms - traders
RE
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Rose in December But Were Sharply Lower in 2022 -- NAR
DJ
10:07aAkerna to Merge With Gryphon Digital Mining in All-Stock Deal
DJ
10:05aICE Canola Morning Comment: Weakness in Soy Complex Pulls Down Canola
DJ
08:51aU.S. Personal Spending Fell 0.2% in December
DJ
08:50aFrench sugar maker Tereos appeals against river spill fine
RE
07:56aDevelopment partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
5Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..

HOT NEWS