  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Mostly Higher at Midday

06/06/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
WINNIPEG--ICE Futures canola contracts were mostly higher at midday trading Monday, seeing a correction to start the week amid ideas that the recent losses were overdone.

The largest gains were in the nearby July contract as tight old crop supplies remained supportive.

A rally in U.S. wheat futures was supportive for the grains and oilseeds in general, but soybeans and soyoil were holding closer to unchanged--providing little direction. European rapeseed futures were higher on the day, while the Malaysian palm oil market was closed for a holiday.

Forecasts calling for better planting weather in the wet eastern Canadian Prairies over the next week put some pressure on values. Meanwhile, dry areas of Alberta are forecast to see some rain.

About 6,500 canola contracts traded as of 11:40 a.m. EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:40 a.m. EDT: 

 
Canola     Jul  1,128.40  up 19.60 
           Nov  1,046.60  up  7.30 
           Jan  1,050.00  up  6.10 
           Mar  1,041.90  dn  0.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1209ET

