ICE Canola Narrowly Mixed Monday Morning

01/10/2022 | 10:16am EST
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was narrowly mixed Monday morning, seeing some consolidation to start the week after setting fresh contract highs Friday.

Early losses in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans put some spillover pressure on canola, although soyoil was mixed.

Malaysian palm oil was also mixed in overnight activity. Canada's tight supply situation and the resulting need to ration demand remained supportive. However, there are ideas that canola is looking overpriced at current levels despite technical signals that are still pointing higher.

About 2,200 canola contracts had traded as of 9:43 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:43 ET: 

 
 
 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Mar   1,035.80     up  0.70 
 
                  May   1,012.30     dn  1.00 
 
                  Jul     962.50     dn  0.20 
 
                  Nov     796.00     dn  1.10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1016ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.15% 1162.75 End-of-day quote.5.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 81 Delayed Quote.5.20%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.10% 553.647 Delayed Quote.5.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.14% 433.6 End-of-day quote.5.30%
WTI -0.57% 78.172 Delayed Quote.5.49%
HOT NEWS