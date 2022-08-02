Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Plunges After Long Weekend

08/02/2022 | 10:10am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a plunge Tuesday morning, following suit with Monday's negative movement in the Chicago soy complex and other veg oils when Canadian markets was closed. Coming out of the August long weekend, canola prices lost approximately $45 per ton.

Despite above-average temperatures in Alberta, decent weather conditions in Western Canada put pressure on the canola market as temperatures in Manitoba are not expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius this week.

Crude oil was slightly higher on Tuesday as recession fears and uncertainty over this week's OPEC+ meeting outweighed weakening demand. Soyoil was down, while European rapeseed was entirely higher and Malaysian palm oil was mostly higher. The Canadian dollar opened the day less than one-tenth of a cent lower.

About 8,200 canola contracts were traded as of 8:40 a.m. CDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:40: 
 
    Nov.        845.80      dn 47.00 
    Jan.        855.10      dn 46.00 
    Mar.        862.70      dn 47.30 
    May         874.00      dn 41.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1009ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -1.21% 0.89144 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.34% 1.56966 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.13% 102.168 Delayed Quote.14.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.34% 0.74213 Delayed Quote.3.04%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 915.5 End-of-day quote.-12.44%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.52% 1.31182 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.73% 100.57 Delayed Quote.32.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.69% 0.80769 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.03% 514.962 Real-time Quote.31.13%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.17% 1.2864 Delayed Quote.1.43%
WTI 0.55% 94.353 Delayed Quote.29.81%
