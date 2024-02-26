WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was holding onto small gains Monday morning, seeing a modest correction off contract lows to start the week.

Gains in outside markets, including Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed futures, provided spillover support.

End-user bargain hunting and ideas the futures were becoming oversold at current levels also underpinned the market.

However, farmers are still thought to be sitting on large amounts of unpriced canola, which should keep a lid on any rallies.

About 9,200 canola contracts had traded as of 9:46 a.m. EST.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:46 a.m. EST: 


 
                  Price    Change 
Canola       Mar  576.70  up 4.30 
             May  583.30  up 5.10 
             Jul  591.40  up 4.80 
             Nov  598.00  up 4.40

