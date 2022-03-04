Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Posting Small Losses in Pre-Weekend Positioning

03/04/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was posting small losses Friday morning, consolidating just under the highs posted earlier in the week as investors squared positions ahead of the weekend.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remained the key driver of the grain and oilseed markets, with wheat futures in the U.S. continuing to rally sharply higher. The Chicago Board of Trade soy complex was mixed in early activity though, with a firm tone in beans and soymeal, but losses in soyoil.

The Canadian dollar was weaker Friday morning, providing some underlying support for canola. Tight old crop supplies also remained a supportive background influence in the canola market.

About 7,900 canola contracts had traded as of 9:52 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:52 a.m. ET: 

 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            May   1,081.70     dn  1.60 
                  Jul   1,052.90     dn  3.10 
                  Nov     885.20     dn  4.90 
                  Jan     887.40     dn  1.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1022ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.95% 0.93844 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.23% 1.68718 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.27% 89.92 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.69% 0.71912 Delayed Quote.0.85%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.64% 1.39342 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 1.17% 0.87262 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.84% 1.27778 Delayed Quote.0.09%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:56aRussia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia
RE
10:23aICE Canola Posting Small Losses in Pre-Weekend Positioning
DJ
09:53aOil jumps toward $115 as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hope
RE
09:40aAnalysis-Big Oil's plastic boom threatens U.N.'s 'historic' pollution pact
RE
08:48aRussia supply angst fuels hefty weekly gains for Oil, gas and metals
RE
08:45aNorway Oil Fund Names Birgitte Bryne Chief Technology and Operating Officer
DJ
08:24aTeraWulf Begins Bitcoin Mining Operations at N.Y. Facility
DJ
08:20aPalladium set for biggest weekly gain in 2 years as Russia supply concerns mount
RE
08:16aOil rally to power on as sanctions on Russia throttle market - Reuters poll
RE
07:40aEU facing shortfall in sunflower oil due to Ukraine war -producers
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
3BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5The latest from London: The FTSE 100 plunges after nuclear plant attack

HOT NEWS