ICE Canola Posts Small Losses

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market backed away from overnight gains Friday morning to post small losses as traders squared positions ahead of the weekend.

Gains in Chicago soyoil provided spillover support for the Canadian oilseed, but it retreated from its highs and was closer to unchanged at the start of the North American session.

Canada exported 227,000 tons of canola during the week ended Jan. 15, taking the crop year-to-date total to 3.9 million tons. That compares with 3.1 million tons at the same time a year ago.

Producers were active delivering into the commercial pipeline during the week, with the 504,00 tons of deliveries the largest since harvest-time in October.

About 8,400 canola contracts had traded as of 9:42 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:42 a.m. ET: Canola Price Change Mar 822.30 dn 4.40 May 822.00 dn 3.90 Jul 823.80 dn 3.20 Nov 804.70 dn 2.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1014ET